Pinning His Cuz

Friday, August 18, 2017
Westport Firefighter Scott DelVecchio pins the recruit badge today on cousin Vincent DelVecchio at a fire headquarters ceremony. He was one of five new recruits added to the department whose ranks have been depleted by retirements.(CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com
Posted 08/18/17 at 04:03 PM Permalink
Comments
Next entry: Fire Department Welcomes Five New Firefighters
Previous entry: Thunderstorm, Flash Flood Watch in Effect
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
FALL CLASSES BEGIN 9/5
spaces are limited
CONTACT US to SIGN UP
Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Restore and improve your fitness in a caring & comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
Private, 1:1 Training Studio w/ Jeffrey Crupi
Peak Personal Fitness, LLC
serving Westport
since 1995
peakpersonalfitnessct.com
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East