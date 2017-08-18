Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
Friday, August 18, 2017

Pinning His Cuz

WestportNow.com Image
Westport Firefighter Scott DelVecchio pins the recruit badge today on cousin Vincent DelVecchio at a fire headquarters ceremony. He was one of five new recruits added to the department whose ranks have been depleted by retirements.(CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

