Since 1898, Lux Bond & Green Jewelers has been dedicated to offering truly extraordinary diamonds, jewelry, watches and gifts for the home.
2017 YANKEE DOODLE FAIR JUNE 15TH – JUNE 18TH Sponsored by The Westport Woman’s Club 44 Imperial Avenue
Westport Country Playhouse presents LETTICE & LOVAGE, May 30-June 17, 2017
Your 24/7 News Source
Classifieds | Archives | About Us | Contact Us

Friday, June 02, 2017

Pinning Daddy

WestportNow.com Image
Newly promoted Westport Fire Assistant Chief Matt Cohen gets his gold badge pinned on today at a Town Hall promotion ceremony by daughter Madison, 4. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

       Share

Posted 06/02/17 at 04:15 PM  Permalink



Comments

Comment Policy