Sunday, October 01, 2017

Pink Maserati Police Car Unveiled

A pink Maserati with Westport police markings was unveiled today at Concours d’Caffeine by Westport First Selectman Jim Marpe and Police Chief Foti Koskinas and others to call attention to the American Cancer Society’s campaign to raise funds for breast cancer research. The event was a fundraiser for the Police Benevolent Association Scholarship Foundation.  (CLICK TO ENLARGE) WestportNow.com photo

