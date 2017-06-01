Picnic Lunch at Lillian Wadsworth Arboretum



There was a picnic lunch today at the Lillian Wadsworth Arboretum, 2 Woodside Lane, hosted by Representative Town Meeting (RTM) member Lou Mall (c). The goal of the get together with members of the RTM, Tree Board, and Town Clerk’s Office was to celebrate the newly opened and accessible piece of town-owned open space. Tree Warden Bruce Lindsey (r) spoke about trees and plants observed in the area. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Contributed photo

