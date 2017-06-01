Picnic Lunch at Lillian Wadsworth Arboretum

Thursday, June 01, 2017
There was a picnic lunch today at the Lillian Wadsworth Arboretum, 2 Woodside Lane, hosted by Representative Town Meeting (RTM) member Lou Mall (c). The goal of the get together with members of the RTM, Tree Board, and Town Clerk’s Office was to celebrate the newly opened and accessible piece of town-owned open space. Tree Warden Bruce Lindsey (r) spoke about trees and plants observed in the area. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Contributed photo
Posted 06/01/17 at 01:14 PM Permalink
Comments
Previous entry: Emergency Preparedness Tips as Hurricane Season Begins
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Restore and improve your fitness in a caring and comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
Private, 1:1 Training Studio w/ Jeffrey Crupi
Peak Personal Fitness, LLC
serving Westport
since 1995
peakpersonalfitnessct.com
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East