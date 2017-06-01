Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
Thursday, June 01, 2017

Picnic Lunch at Lillian Wadsworth Arboretum

There was a picnic lunch today at the Lillian Wadsworth Arboretum, 2 Woodside Lane, hosted by Representative Town Meeting (RTM) member Lou Mall (c). The goal of the get together with members of the RTM, Tree Board, and Town Clerk’s Office was to celebrate the newly opened and accessible piece of town-owned open space. Tree Warden Bruce Lindsey (r) spoke about trees and plants observed in the area. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Contributed photo

