Picking From a Bumper Crop



It was a busy day today at the Westport Farmers Market. Among the shoppers was chef Bill Taibe, known for his Jesup Hall, Kawa Ni, and The Whelk restaurants in Westport, who stocked up at the stand of South Glastonbury’s Rose’s Berry Farm. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Helen Klisser During for WestportNow.com

