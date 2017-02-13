Since 1898, Lux Bond & Green Jewelers has been dedicated to offering truly extraordinary diamonds, jewelry, watches and gifts for the home.
Monday, February 13, 2017

Philip W. Reeves, 57

Philip Walker Reeves of Wilton, a former Westport firefighter, died Feb. 7 of cancer. He was 57.

WestportNow.com Image
Philip Reeves: former Westport firefighter. Contributed photo

Born in Cleveland, Ohio on July 15, 1959 to the late Courtney H. Reeves Jr. and Sarah S. Reeves, he moved to Wilton in 1962 and remained there for most of his life, attending Wilton Public Schools.

As a member of the Wilton Volunteer Fire Department, he found his lifelong passion, becoming a firefighter with the Westport Fire Department in 1980, where he remained for six years.

He then joined the U.S. Army to earn his wings as an army aviator. After completing his active obligation, which included a tour in the Republic of Korea, he transferred to the Massachusetts National Guard, where he remained until his death, achieving the rank of Chief Warrant Officer 5 as the State Aviation Safety Officer. He served two tours in Iraq as a medieval helicopter pilot.

In 1994, he joined the Bridgeport Fire Department, earning promotions to pumper engineer and lieutenant, retiring in 2016. He served the Bridgeport Fire Department as firefighter, engineer, training officer, safety officer and battalion chief’s aide.

He earned a Bachelor of Science in history and a master’s in homeland security and disaster management.

He married the light of his life and soul mate Robyn Hapke in 1994, who survives him. Also surviving him are his daughter Rebecca of Keene, New Hampshire, and son Isaac of Wilton. He is survived by his mother Sarah of Walpole, New Hampshire; sister Leslie Kanerva of Springfield, Vermont; sister Cynthia and her partner Ray Ruseckas of Walpole, and brother Ted, of Springfield, Vermont.

As a proud veteran, he was a life member of the VFW, the U.S. Army Warrant Officer Association, the National Guard Association of the United States and the Army Aviation Association of America. He was also a proud member of Bridgeport Firefighter’s Local 834.

The visitation will be held on Friday, Feb. 17 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Collins Funeral Home, 92 East Ave., Norwalk. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 18 at 11 a.m.at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, 48 New Canaan Road, Wilton.

Posted 02/13/17 at 11:09 AM



