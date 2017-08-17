Philip S. Wasserman, 70

Philip S. Wasserman of Westport and Upper Saddle River, New Jersey died Aug. 15 after a brief illness. He was 70.

He was born in Brooklyn and graduated from Brooklyn College and Temple University Dental School. He was a pediatric dentist for over 40 years in Bloomfield, New Jersey, where he owned Dentistry for Children. He was a captain in medical service corp in the U.S. Army. He loved, skiing, sailing, and gardening.

He is predeceased by Rona Wasserman. He is survived by his son Scott Wasserman (Stacy), his daughter Nicole Troisi (Jon) and four grandchildren. He is also survived by his dear friend Ann Ali and her family, and his brother Herbert Wasserman.

Funeral services are Thursday, Aug. 17 at 1 p.m. at Cedar Park Cemetery. Paramus ,New Jersey. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the The Nature Conservancy http://www.nature.org.