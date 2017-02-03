Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
Friday, February 03, 2017

Peter Bernhard, 81

Peter Bernhard of Milford, former owner of the Peppermill Restaurant in Westport, died Jan. 24. He was 81.

Peter Bernhard: owner of Peppermill Restaurant. Contributed photo

Born Nov. 14, 1935 in Manhattan, he was the son of the late Helen Hotchkiss Bernhard and the late Manfred E. Bernhard.

He was a loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He was a lover of life, living it to the fullest (avid skier, hiker, biker, gardener, cook, animal lover and world traveler). He was a lover of adventure, living on the edge, and he was a successful and hardworking restaurant owner and a U.S. Navy veteran.

As a young man, he began a successful restaurant career managing Big Boy Restaurants in Oklahoma and then New Hampshire. In 1966, he moved to Weston with his young family and in 1967 opened the Peppermill Restaurant in Westport, and then in 1969 opened The Peppermill/The Gathering in Milford.

Over the next 15 years, he opened other steak and seafood restaurants on the East Coast until retiring 1995.

His love of life, adventure and travel took him all over the world skiing, hiking, sightseeing and exploring.

He is survived by three daughters, Kim Stapleton, Terri Finch and her husband, Rocco Frank and Jennifer Bernhard, all of Milford; five grandchildren, Caitlin and Kevin Stapleton, Brianna Queiros (husband Jason), Lea Finch and Olivia Bernhard; two great-grandchildren, Gwen and Wesley Queiros; brothers, Woody Bernhard and his wife Susan Kunhardt, of Marlboro, Vermont, and Robert Bernhard and his wife Eva Bernhard of San Francisco, and sisters Lucienne Bernhard of Meadow Vista, California, Damaris Bernhard of Brattleboro, Vermont, and the late Mercedes Bernhard; as well as many nieces and nephews.

The family will be holding a private gathering and remembrance.

Please kindly consider a donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at http://www.stjude.org/Donate.

Posted 02/03/17 at 11:09 AM



