Peter A. Palmer Jr., 74

Peter A. Palmer Jr, aka “Bandit,” a lifelong resident of Westport, died March 7 after a courageous battle with cancer. He was 74.



Peter A. Palmer: lifelong Westporter. Contributed photo lifelong Westporter.

Peter was a very generous, kind and loving man. He was loved by so many and always brought smiles to those who were lucky enough to know him.

He was an active, dedicated member of The Eagles Club, Norwalk (FOE 588) for over 40 years. Peter put a lot of pride in his landscaping business and enjoyed the outdoors.

When he wasn’t working, he was enjoying a cigar, laughing with his family, playing a game of dice, corn hole, or cards, sipping a CC (Canadian Club) with an overflow of ice, doting on his grandchildren while hanging by the pool, driving down the Post Road in his big red truck, telling jokes, and responding to questions with “Well, you know what they say in Italy.”

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Roz, daughter Wendy, son Michael, daughter-in-law Kat, and granddaughters Madison and Lexington Palmer; also by his sister Jean Wanat, brother Tony Palmer and his wife Sue, and sisters in law Anne Palmer, Susan Palmer, Doreen Maciver and her husband Murdo, along with many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Peter and Jenny Palmer, brothers, Carlo and Phil Palmer, and brother-in-law John Wanat.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 12 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the Harding Funeral Home, 210 Post Road East. Friends are invited to attend a funeral on Monday, March 13 at 10 a.m., meeting directly at Assumption Church, 98 Riverside Ave. for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow in Willowbrook Cemetery, 395 Main St.

Condolences for the Palmer family may be left at http://www.hardingfuneral.com.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Connecticut Hospice or American Cancer Society.