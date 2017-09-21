Penn State Cancer Fundraiser Returns to Westport



Students from Penn State will be back in Westport this weekend raising funds for children with pediatric cancer. Taylor Harrington (c), Staples Class of 2015, will be here with Delta Gamma sorority sisters Cailyn McCutcheon (l) and Sarah Domino. Called THON, it is the world’s largest student-run philanthropy and culminates with a 46-hour dance marathon. The students will be collecting donations outside of The Granola Bar, The Westport Library (rear entrance), and Dunkin’ Donuts in Bridge Square on Saturday and Sunday. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Contributed photo

