PBA Awards Scholarships

Wednesday, May 24, 2017
The 11th annual Westport Police Benevolent Association (PBA) Wilbur Scholarship Fund grants were presented today to 10 recipients by Officer Brendan Fearon, PBA president, at police headquarters. The Wilbur Scholarship Fund grants program was founded in 2007 by Dennis and Joan Poster who were also the principal sponsors of this year’s awards. Bill Mitchell, a sponsor and long-time member of the Wilbur Scholarship board, also attended the event. Each recipient received a check in the amount of $3,500. Pictured are (l-r) Bill Mitchell, Logan Rice, 20, of Trumbull, Charlie Sampson, 18, of Derby, Officer Brendan Fearon, Mariah Ventrella, 19, of Norwalk, Dennis Poster, Christopher Wolf, 18, of Oxford and Joan Poster. Three recipients were unavailable to attend the event—Brittany Kelley of Shelton, Matthew Librandi of Stamford, and Amber Myer of Fairfield. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com
