Paying Tribute

Monday, September 11, 2017
Donald Drabes of Fairfield pays tribute today to 9/11 victims at Connecticut’s 9/11 memorial at Sherwood Island State Park. His son, John D. Drabes, was a survivor of the North Tower. He was standing at the elevator after a meeting on the 44th floor, then climbed down the stairs with others. His son now lives in Vermont. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com
Posted 09/11/17 at 10:35 AM Permalink
Comments
Next entry: Comings & Goings: 190 Main to Main Street
Previous entry: Remembering a Friend
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
FALL CLASSES BEGIN 9/5
spaces are limited
CONTACT US to SIGN UP
Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Restore and improve your fitness in a caring & comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
Private, 1:1 Training Studio w/ Jeffrey Crupi
Peak Personal Fitness, LLC
serving Westport
since 1995
peakpersonalfitnessct.com
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East