Paying Tribute



Donald Drabes of Fairfield pays tribute today to 9/11 victims at Connecticut’s 9/11 memorial at Sherwood Island State Park. His son, John D. Drabes, was a survivor of the North Tower. He was standing at the elevator after a meeting on the 44th floor, then climbed down the stairs with others. His son now lives in Vermont. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

