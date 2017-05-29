Paying Tribute

Sunday, May 28, 2017
Westporter Augie Wilkinson and daughters Emma and Melody visited Assumption Cemetery on Greens Farms Road today to pay tribute to veterans on Memorial Day weekend. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Contributed photo
Posted 05/28/17 at 05:20 PM Permalink
Comments
Next entry: Compo Party Time
Previous entry: Lacrosse Memorial Day Weekend Game
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Restore and improve your fitness in a caring and comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
Private, 1:1 Training Studio w/ Jeffrey Crupi
Peak Personal Fitness, LLC
serving Westport
since 1995
peakpersonalfitnessct.com
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East