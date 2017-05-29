Paying Close Attention

Monday, May 29, 2017
A young guest at today’s Westport Memorial Day ceremony at Town Hall pays close attention to the speeches. The standing room only crowd included many young people as well as veterans and others. It was the second successive year the parade was canceled because of inclement weather. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) WestportNow.com photo
Posted 05/29/17 at 11:10 AM Permalink
Comments
Next entry: SRO for Memorial Day Ceremony
Previous entry: Vet Get-Together
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Restore and improve your fitness in a caring and comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
Private, 1:1 Training Studio w/ Jeffrey Crupi
Peak Personal Fitness, LLC
serving Westport
since 1995
peakpersonalfitnessct.com
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East