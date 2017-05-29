Paying Close Attention

Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
Monday, May 29, 2017

A young guest at today’s Westport Memorial Day ceremony at Town Hall pays close attention to the speeches. The standing room only crowd included many young people as well as veterans and others. It was the second successive year the parade was canceled because of inclement weather. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) WestportNow.com photo

