Paving Thursday on Greens Farms Road May Disrupt Traffic

The Westport Police Department tonight advised resident that the Public Works Department will be paving Greens Farms Road from the Sherwood Island Connector to New Creek Road on Thursday and warned of possible delays.

The work is scheduled to take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., an advisory said.

Although the road will remain open to traffic during the work, motorists should anticipate associated delays, especially during the morning and afternoon commuter rush hours, police said.