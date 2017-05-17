Pausing for a Family Photo



The busy Yiovanakos family posed for a family photo today at their popular Elvira’s store and eatery. While they enjoyed some time off this winter from their 20 years serving the community, they were pleased to be back. They said they are not certain what the future will bring but are happy and eager to serve customers again. Pictured (l-r) mom, Stacey, son, Harry, and daughter, Niki. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Phyllis Groner for WestportNow.com

