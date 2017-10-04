Pauline M. Kuchman, 87

Pauline M. Kuchman of Parrish, Florida, a former Westport resident, died Oct.1. She was 87.

Born in New York, New York, she moved to Bradenton, Florida in 1998 from Westport and then to Parrish in 2002.

She was a volunteer at Blake Medical Center and she attended St. Francis Cabrini Church in Parrish.

She is survived by her son, Gary (Debbie) Kuchman of Ft. Myers Beach, Florida; daughter, Wendy (late Wayne) Cano of Parrish, three grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.

Services will be private for the family.