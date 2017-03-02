Paul Shoobe

Paul Shoobe, a former longtime resident of Westport, died in early January at his home in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

He and his wife Ruth retired to Port St. Lucie where they lived full time enjoying the sunshine, golf, Corvette Club adventures, and traveling.

He was a senior vice president at Morgan Stanley and Ruth taught for decades in the Wilton Public Schools. She predeceased him in 2015.

He is survived by his sisters, Bunny and Jo and their families.