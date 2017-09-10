Paul Shaffer Among Headliners at ADL Concert

Sunday, September 10, 2017
Paul Shaffer, who spent 30 years as David Letterman’s bandleader, was among headliners tonight at the Anti Defamation League’s “VOICES - A Concert for Unity” at the Levitt Pavilion. ADL said the concert was designed “to bring people together, foster dialogue and build mutual respect.” Other performers included Plain White T’s, Suzanne Vega, Garland Jeffreys, one-time Staples High School students Alisan Porter (winner of NBC’s “The Voice”), and Adam Kaplan (Broadway star), as well as rap artist Napoleon da Legend. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) WestportNow.com photo
Posted 09/10/17 at 08:28 PM Permalink
Comments
Previous entry: Large Turnout for ADL Concert
