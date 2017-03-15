Patricia D. Gamwell, 87

Patricia Dixon Gamwell of Westerly, Rhode Island and Vero Beach, Florida, a former Westport resident, died at her Florida home on March 3. She was 87.



Patricia Gamwell: former Westporter. Contributed photo former Westporter.

Born Patricia Jean Smith on July 27, 1929 in Summit, New Jersey, she was the daughter of Ronald and Constance Smith. She grew up in Cranston, Rhode Island where later she attended the University of Rhode Island and met her first husband Leon W. Pierce.

Leon was a major in the U.S. Marine Corps and later was a test pilot for Sikorsky Aircraft out of Stratford. Tragically, Pat was widowed in 1957 when Leon was killed during a test flight at the Patuxent River Naval Air Station in Maryland.

Pat was remarried in 1960 to Raymond James Dixon of Westport, and together they created a beautiful blended family. Sadly, in 1992 she was widowed once again and eventually remarried Cecil Gamwell of Westport. Pat was widowed for the third time in March 2009.

Pat loved sports. As a teen, she was a lifeguard during her summers, and she loved the beach her whole life. She played tennis and golf, skied, and was a masterful bridge player. Pat loved going to the theater and was a gardener of exquisite vision and skill.

Pat was a world traveler, from jet boats in New Zealand to whitewater dories on the Colorado River to the Great Wall of China and riding a camel in Tangiers, she loved it all. She was active in many clubs including Greens Farms Garden Club and the PEO.

She celebrated life everyday to the fullest and her loving spirit permeated everything she did and everyone she met. Her love of people, cultures and art was reflected in her joyous personality which her family was blessed to have shared.

She is survived by four children, Paul Dixon and his wife Beth, of Brewster, Massachusetts, Donald Pierce of Berkeley, California, Pamela Gillespie and her husband Paul, of Billerica, Massachusetts, and Melanie Bell and her husband Samuel, of Weston. She had seven grandchildren: Christopher Bell and his wife Lindsay, of Ellington, Connecticut, Samuel Bell III and his wife Amanda of Baltimore, Kimberly Bell of Philadelphia, Ryan Gillespie of Boston, Sean Gillespie and his fiancé, Ellie Sophis of Boston, Gwen Dixon of Lexington, Kentucky, and Corey Dixon of Harwich, Massachusetts. Pat had three great grandchildren as well, Esme Braun of Lexington, Kentucky, and Jonathan and Claire Bell of Ellington, Connecticut.

The memorial service will be held likely in June in Rhode Island, likely in June. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to American Cancer Society.