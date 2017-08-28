Party Time for Gridiron Club

Sunday, August 27, 2017
More than 100 persons late today attended the annual Staples High School Gridiron Club beach party at Compo’s South Beach, to celebrate the upcoming Wreckers football season. According to Gridron Club members, the gathering is held on the final Sunday every August. The Wreckers play two scrimmages this week and the season opener is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 8 against Bridgeport Central at home. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com
