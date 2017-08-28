Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
Westport Rotary Club's Annual Lobster Fest will be held Saturday September 16, 2017
Westport Wash & Wax Annual Good Neighbor Day Car Wash to benefit Homes with Hope, Friday, September 1, 8 am to 6 pm, 791 PRE Westport
Your 24/7 News Source
Classifieds | Archives | About Us | Contact Us

Sunday, August 27, 2017

Party Time for Gridiron Club

WestportNow.com Image
More than 100 persons late today attended the annual Staples High School Gridiron Club beach party at Compo’s South Beach, to celebrate the upcoming Wreckers football season. According to Gridron Club members, the gathering is held on the final Sunday every August. The Wreckers play two scrimmages this week and the season opener is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 8 against Bridgeport Central at home. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

       Share

Posted 08/27/17 at 06:08 PM  Permalink



Comments

Comment Policy