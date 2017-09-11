Party Time for Beach Residents on Roadway

Sunday, September 10, 2017
With all of Compo Beach available for a party, members of the Compo Beach Improvement Association late today instead—with town permission—closed Soundview Drive between Danbury Avenue and Fairfield Avenue for two and a half hours to party on the roadway. The group, among other things, maintains the flowers and shrubbery in the flower boxes and barrels along Soundview Drive that serve as “traffic calming” devices intended to reduce speeding. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com
