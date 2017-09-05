Since 1898, Lux Bond & Green Jewelers has been dedicated to offering truly extraordinary diamonds, jewelry, watches and gifts for the home.
Westport Rotary Club's Annual Lobster Fest will be held Saturday September 16, 2017
Slice of Saugatuck Festival, Westport, CT September 9, 2-5pm
Your 24/7 News Source
Classifieds | Archives | About Us | Contact Us

Tuesday, September 05, 2017

Party Harty Ribbon Cutting Party

WestportNow.com Image
Sue and Jackie Marshall, owners of Party Harty, the Westport-based 28-year-old party supplies business, celebrated the grand opening today at their new location, 578 Post Road East with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Participants included (l-r) - First Selectman Jim Marpe, Sue Marshall and her daughter Jackie, staff member Michele Bloch, and property owners Joan and Doug Hyde. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

       Share

Posted 09/05/17 at 02:48 PM  Permalink



Comments

Comment Policy