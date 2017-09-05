Party Harty Ribbon Cutting Party

Tuesday, September 05, 2017
Sue and Jackie Marshall, owners of Party Harty, the Westport-based 28-year-old party supplies business, celebrated the grand opening today at their new location, 578 Post Road East with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Participants included (l-r) - First Selectman Jim Marpe, Sue Marshall and her daughter Jackie, staff member Michele Bloch, and property owners Joan and Doug Hyde. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com
Posted 09/05/17 at 02:48 PM Permalink
