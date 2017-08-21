Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
Since 1898, Lux Bond & Green Jewelers has been dedicated to offering truly extraordinary diamonds, jewelry, watches and gifts for the home.
Westport Country Playhouse presents APPROPRIATE, August 15-September 2
Your 24/7 News Source
Classifieds | Archives | About Us | Contact Us

Monday, August 21, 2017

Party Atmosphere for Westport Eclipse Watching

WestportNow.com Image
There was a party atmosphere today at Westport’s Rolnick Observatory on Bayberry Lane as hundreds of persons turned out for eclipse viewing. Bayberry Lane and adjoining streets were jammed with parked cars as people made their way to the observatory behind the Westport-Weston Health District office. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) WestportNow.com photo

       Share

Posted 08/21/17 at 02:32 PM  Permalink



Comments

Comment Policy