Party Atmosphere for Westport Eclipse Watching

Monday, August 21, 2017
There was a party atmosphere today at Westport’s Rolnick Observatory on Bayberry Lane as hundreds of persons turned out for eclipse viewing. Bayberry Lane and adjoining streets were jammed with parked cars as people made their way to the observatory behind the Westport-Weston Health District office. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) WestportNow.com photo
Posted 08/21/17 at 02:32 PM Permalink
Comments
Next entry: Joining in the Viewing
Previous entry: Sky Watching for the Eclipse
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
FALL CLASSES BEGIN 9/5
spaces are limited
CONTACT US to SIGN UP
Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Restore and improve your fitness in a caring & comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
Private, 1:1 Training Studio w/ Jeffrey Crupi
Peak Personal Fitness, LLC
serving Westport
since 1995
peakpersonalfitnessct.com
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East