Since 1898, Lux Bond & Green Jewelers has been dedicated to offering truly extraordinary diamonds, jewelry, watches and gifts for the home.
Schedule your CoolSculpting consultation now and say Goodbye to Fat! Westport MediSpa, 203.227.5437, 32 Imperial Avenue, Westport, CT
Westport Country Playhouse presents LETTICE & LOVAGE, May 30-June 17, 2017
Your 24/7 News Source
Classifieds | Archives | About Us | Contact Us

Thursday, May 25, 2017

Parks & Rec Commission Seeks Public Input

WestportNow.com Image
Westport First Selectman Jim Marpe tonight addresses a Parks and Recreation Commission meeting at which it sought input for previously publicized beach improvements Parks and Recreation Director Jennifer Fava led the discussion to determine whether to repair and renovate the current Compo Beach bathhouse and pavilion structure or replace the structure with a new facility. The meeting was sparsely attended. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

       Share

Posted 05/25/17 at 08:44 PM  Permalink



Comments

Comment Policy

Previous entry: Clearing the Road