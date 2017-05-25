Parks & Rec Commission Seeks Public Input

Thursday, May 25, 2017
Westport First Selectman Jim Marpe tonight addresses a Parks and Recreation Commission meeting at which it sought input for previously publicized beach improvements Parks and Recreation Director Jennifer Fava led the discussion to determine whether to repair and renovate the current Compo Beach bathhouse and pavilion structure or replace the structure with a new facility. The meeting was sparsely attended. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com
