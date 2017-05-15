Paper Hand Off

Since 1898, Lux Bond & Green Jewelers has been dedicated to offering truly extraordinary diamonds, jewelry, watches and gifts for the home.
Summer Night on the River tickets to benefit Project Return, Homes with Hope, June 3, 2017 at 7 p.m.
Westport Country Playhouse presents LETTICE & LOVAGE, May 30-June 17, 2017
Saturday, May 13, 2017

Westporter Rick Benson today hands off a box of papers for shredding to a member of the Staples High School Service League of Boys (SLOBs) at the ninth annual Community Shred Day at the Westport Weston Health District. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) WestportNow.com photo

