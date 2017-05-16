Palmer Raises New Threat of Bus Drivers Strike

Tuesday, May 16, 2017
Westport Superintendent of Schools Colleen Palmer told parents today there is a renewed threat of a bus drivers strike on Thursday.
The district and drivers from Dattco Bus Company represented by the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 371, have been in negotiations since the current contract expired at midnight April 26. On May 3, drivers voted to authorize their leadership to call a strike if needed.
“Negotiations are continuing, but we have been advised by Dattco to prepare for a possible strike on Thursday morning this week if negotiations on Wednesday are not sufficiently productive.” Palmer said in an email to parents.
“With that in mind, I want to remind you that in the event of strike, our schools will be open.
“The contingency plans for each school which were communicated to you a few weeks ago are still in place, and our principals will be sending them out to again in the next 24 hours to refresh your memory.”
She said a message will be sent early Thursday morning confirming a strike or no strike status.
Posted 05/16/17 at 02:08 PM Permalink
Comments
Next entry: Honored With Rotary Community Service Awards
Previous entry: Tuesday, May 16, 2017
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Restore and improve your fitness in a caring and comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
Private, 1:1 Training Studio w/ Jeffrey Crupi
Peak Personal Fitness, LLC
serving Westport
since 1995
peakpersonalfitnessct.com
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East