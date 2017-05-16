Palmer Raises New Threat of Bus Drivers Strike

Westport Superintendent of Schools Colleen Palmer told parents today there is a renewed threat of a bus drivers strike on Thursday.



School buses at the Dattco lot on Post Road East. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

The district and drivers from Dattco Bus Company represented by the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 371, have been in negotiations since the current contract expired at midnight April 26. On May 3, drivers voted to authorize their leadership to call a strike if needed.

“Negotiations are continuing, but we have been advised by Dattco to prepare for a possible strike on Thursday morning this week if negotiations on Wednesday are not sufficiently productive.” Palmer said in an email to parents.

“With that in mind, I want to remind you that in the event of strike, our schools will be open.

“The contingency plans for each school which were communicated to you a few weeks ago are still in place, and our principals will be sending them out to again in the next 24 hours to refresh your memory.”

She said a message will be sent early Thursday morning confirming a strike or no strike status.