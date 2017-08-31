Palmer: First Day of School a ‘Smooth Opening’

Westport Schools Superintendent Colleen Palmer gave the first day of school today high grades for a smooth opening for everything from the buses rolling on time to staff and student excitement about being back.

“We had a very smooth opening to our school year,” said Palmer, who had visited half of the district’s eight schools by 1:30 p.m. and the remaining four by the close of day.

“I got a chance to tour our schools, talking to teachers and staff; everyone is excited to be back,” she added.

Palmer said she planned to go during dismissal of the lower grades to meet the parents.

The school system’s kindergarten through 12th grade enrollment stands at 5,528 this year, down 32 students from last year as expected by demographic projections.

The first day at Staples High School got a boost from $800,000 in new locker rooms and pool improvements, including new bleachers for swim meet spectators.

Students at Coleytown Middle School came back to cleaner air with mold remediation taking place over the summer in 27 classrooms and a major corridor.

Also new this year, Palmer said, are initiatives to redesign the library learning areas at several schools.

-— James Lomuscio