Palmer: Bus Drivers Agree on New Contract; Strike Threat Ended

Westport Schools Superintendent Colleen Palmer told parents tonight that school bus drivers have agreed on a new contract and the threat of a Thursday morning strike has ended.

“We just received news that the labor issue between Dattco and its drivers has been settled with the ratification vote of a new contract,” she said in an email.

“All buses will run normally tomorrow and the threat of a strike is now ended.”

On Tuesday, she said there was a renewed threat of a strike on Thursday morning.

The district and drivers from Dattco Bus Company represented by the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 371, have been in negotiations since the current contract expired at midnight April 26.

The contract had been extended from last September.

On May 3, drivers voted to authorize their leadership to call a strike if needed.