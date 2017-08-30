PAL Golf Tournament Set for Sept. 11

The Westport PAL’s 55th Annual Memorial Chief Samuel Luciano Golf Tournament is set for Monday, Sept. 11, at Longshore Golf Course.

With morning and afternoon sessions, start times are scheduled for 8 a.m. and 1 p.m., with lunch in the pool area, followed by 5 p.m. cocktails, dinner at 6:30 p.m. and followed by a raffle and prizes, organizers said.

The tournament honors the late Luciano, a native of Saugatuck and a lifelong town resident who joined the Police Department in 1937, becoming chief in 1957. Luciano, a strong supporter of PAL, was instrumental in establishing the Connecticut State Police Academy. He died in 1970.

According to organizers, proceeds from the event fund athletic and scholarship programs for children from Westport and surrounding communities.

Participation fees per golfer at $175, $700 per foursome.

For further information, contact Cpl. Ashley DelVecchio at (203)341-6027 or email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .