PAL Fireworks Set for Monday, July 3



The Westport Police Athletic League (PAL )today announced that Melissa & Doug, LLC will once again sponsor its annual fireworks display on Monday, July 3, with a rain date of Wednesday, July 5,. Fireworks by Grucci, a sixth-generation, family-owned and operated company known as “America’s First Family of Fireworks,” will provide the fireworks for the PAL’s 61st fireworks show. Tickets will go on sale Thursday and can be purchased at the Westport Police Department, 50 Jesup Road, and the Westport Parks and Recreation Office, 260 Compo Road South. Ticket sales are limited and are on a first-come, first-serve basis. Tickets are $35 per car and once tickets are sold out, shuttle passes from Longshore will be available for purchase. Pictured aboard Marine 1 off the coast of Compo Beach are (l-r) Nate Bernstein; Esther Bernstein; Doug Bernstein; Melissa Bernstein; Howie Friedman, PAL trustee, and Ned Batlin, PAL president. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Contributed photo

