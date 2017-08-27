Painting With a Unique Ability



Westport resident Rosie Jon, who was born with no arms, today demonstrated her ability to artistically paint with her feet in an event at Saugatuck Sweets, 575 Riverside Ave. The demonstration was a fundraiser for Al’s Angels, the Westport-based children’s cancer charitable organization founded by fellow Westporter Al DiGuido. Click HERE for a video to learn more about Rosie Jon. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

