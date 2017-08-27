Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
Slice of Saugatuck Festival, Westport, CT September 9, 2-5pm
Westport Wash & Wax Annual Good Neighbor Day Car Wash to benefit Homes with Hope, Friday, September 1, 8 am to 6 pm, 791 PRE Westport
Your 24/7 News Source
Classifieds | Archives | About Us | Contact Us

Saturday, August 26, 2017

Painting With a Unique Ability

WestportNow.com Image
Westport resident Rosie Jon, who was born with no arms, today demonstrated her ability to artistically paint with her feet in an event at Saugatuck Sweets, 575 Riverside Ave. The demonstration was a fundraiser for Al’s Angels, the Westport-based children’s cancer charitable organization founded by fellow Westporter Al DiGuido. Click HERE for a video to learn more about Rosie Jon. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

       Share

Posted 08/26/17 at 06:15 PM  Permalink



Comments

Comment Policy