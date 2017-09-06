Since 1898, Lux Bond & Green Jewelers has been dedicated to offering truly extraordinary diamonds, jewelry, watches and gifts for the home.
Wednesday, September 06, 2017

Paint Recycling Program Off to Good Start

Westport Department of Public Works employee Bud Valiante today shows off some of the paint dropped off at the Westport Transfer Station under the new no-fee paint recycling program PaintCare. He said three or four full bags of paint cans have been removed in the past few days. Westport residents can now bring latex paint, oil-based paint, primer, stain, sealer, varnish and shellac, but no spray paint, to the Westport Transfer Station, 300 Sherwood Island Connector. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

