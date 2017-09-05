Paint Recycling Program Launched

Public Works Director Steve Edwards announced today that effective immediately, PaintCare, a no fee, paint recycling program will be available to Westport residents at the Westport Transfer Station.

Westport residents can now bring latex paint, oil-based paint, primer, stain, sealer, varnish and shellac, but no spray paint, to the Westport Transfer Station at 300 Sherwood Island Connector.

The transfer station is open weekdays from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 7 a.m. to noon.

Edwards said there is no charge for recycling paint for Westport residents, nor are any local tax dollars expended.

He said the program is funded by a “PaintCare Fee” of $.75 per gallon, which is added to the purchase price of paint sold in Connecticut.

According to Edwards, the fee is used to fund all aspects of the PaintCare stewardship program.

Collected fees pay for paint collection, transportation, recycling, public outreach, and program administration.

Edwards said the addition of this program to Westport’s recycling efforts is expected to reduce annual hazardous waste processing by $3,000 to $4,000 annually.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), about 10 percent of the house paint purchased in the United States each year, about 65 to 69 million gallons, is discarded.

PaintCare Inc. is a nonprofit organization established by paint manufacturers to plan and operate paint recycling programs in states that have passed paint stewardship laws.

Connecticut is one of only seven states in the country to pass such legislation.

Edwards said that paint dropped off at the transfer station will be packed into large, plastic lined boxes, which PaintCare employees will pick up the paint transports it to to the company’s facility for sorting by type.

PaintCare manages the paint according to a policy of “highest, best use,” with a goal to recycle as much as possible.

If the paint is not recyclable into new paint, they find the next best use for it, Edwards said.