Friday, August 25, 2017

Packing Up After Fogerty Concert

Workers were out early today packing up about 2,000 chairs used at Thursday night’s John Fogerty concert at the Levitt Pavilion. Tonight’s show at 8 p.m. stars Gunsmoke , which has been entertaining audiences for more than 25 years with classic country, western swing and rockabilly music. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

