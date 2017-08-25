Packing Up After Fogerty Concert



Workers were out early today packing up about 2,000 chairs used at Thursday night’s John Fogerty concert at the Levitt Pavilion. Tonight’s show at 8 p.m. stars Gunsmoke , which has been entertaining audiences for more than 25 years with classic country, western swing and rockabilly music. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

