P.J. Pacifico Headlines at Levitt



Singer-songwriter P.J. Pacfico (c) headlined tonight at the Westport Levitt Pavilion for the Performing Arts. With Eric Donnelly (l) and Ian Tait (r), he performed a variety of introspective folk and pop music. He said some of the songs have yet to be recorded. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) WestportNow.com photo

