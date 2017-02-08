Out With the Old, In With the New

Wednesday, February 08, 2017
Contractors today completed removal of 40-year-old yellow traffic lights at the intersection of Main Street and Myrtle Avenue following activation of new black “smart lights.” The new lights incorporate the latest technology, including an array of sensors to intelligently route vehicle and pedestrian traffic. A similar traffic light replacement was done at the intersection of Main Street and Myrtle Avenue, one block away. The traffic lights at these two intersections are the only town-owned traffic lights. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com
02/08/17
