Opening Reception Tonight for Typewriter Art Exhibit

Thursday, March 09, 2017
Westport artist Nina Bentley shows off her latest creations in “Rewritten!,” typewriter art based on a series of redesigned keys of antiquated typing instruments. There is an opening reception today from 6 pm. to 9 p.m. for the display in the Westport Library’s Riverwalk Gallery. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com
Posted 03/09/17 at 12:43 PM
