Open for Visitors

Wednesday, March 15, 2017
The boardwalk around the pavilion at Compo Beach withstood Tuesday’s storm-driven wave pounding and was open for beach visitors today. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) WestportNow.com photo
Posted 03/15/17 at 11:55 AM
Comments
Next entry: Back in Business
Previous entry: Joseph M. Brophy, 72
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Restore and improve your fitness in a caring and comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East
Female? 40+? Miserable about your body? Frustrated? Gotta do something about it?
CLICK TO READ:
Reclaim Fit & Healthy:
Don't You Deserve It?
Linda T. Gottlieb
Certified Fitness Pro
30+ Years Experience
www.fittraining.net