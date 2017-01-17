Online Survey Posted for Town Plan Input

As part of updating the 2007 Plan of Conservation and Development (POCD) for Westport, the Planning and Zoning Commission (P&Z) has posted an online survey to gather input from the public.

The survey, available here, follows a two-hour public meeting on the plan held last week. (See WestportNow Jan. 12, 2017)

Residents are encouraged to participate and to forward the survey link to friends and colleagues who are Westport residents, an announcement said. The survey will be open until Friday.

There will be additional opportunities to participate in the future, including another survey on a different topic, the announcement said.