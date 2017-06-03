OneDesign Regatta Underway



Westport’s Cedar Point Yacht Club 2017 OneDesign Regatta got off to a fast start today as 67 boats crewed by more than 400 sailors competed in day one of the weekend classic, held at Saugatuck Island. Pictured is Velocity (skippered by Kevin Marks of Darien) in ultra-close competition with Wings (skippered by Mike Bruno of Armonk) in the J88 races. The sailors will return for day two on Sunday. The boats in each class with the best overall finishes will be the winners. There are up to three races per day. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Richard Gordon for WestportNow.com

