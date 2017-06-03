OneDesign Regatta Underway

Saturday, June 03, 2017
Westport’s Cedar Point Yacht Club 2017 OneDesign Regatta got off to a fast start today as 67 boats crewed by more than 400 sailors competed in day one of the weekend classic, held at Saugatuck Island. Pictured is Velocity (skippered by Kevin Marks of Darien) in ultra-close competition with Wings (skippered by Mike Bruno of Armonk) in the J88 races. The sailors will return for day two on Sunday. The boats in each class with the best overall finishes will be the winners. There are up to three races per day. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Richard Gordon for WestportNow.com
Posted 06/03/17 at 03:31 PM Permalink
Comments
Next entry: Color on the Sound
Previous entry: Video: Martha Stewart Recalls Early Years in Westport Home
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Restore and improve your fitness in a caring and comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
Private, 1:1 Training Studio w/ Jeffrey Crupi
Peak Personal Fitness, LLC
serving Westport
since 1995
peakpersonalfitnessct.com
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East