Tuesday, September 12, 2017

‘One in a Million’ Takes a Top Prize

WestportNow.com Image
Young Shoots student digital photography competition winner Samantha Henske of Westport (first place and fan favorite winner, ages 8-10) poses tonight next to her photo “One in a Million” at a reception sponsored by the Westport Arts Center and Westport Farmers Market. Samantha is a fifth grader at Kings Highway Elementary School. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Leslie LaSala for WestportNow.com

Posted 09/12/17 at 09:09 PM  Permalink



