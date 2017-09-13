‘One in a Million’ Takes a Top Prize



Young Shoots student digital photography competition winner Samantha Henske of Westport (first place and fan favorite winner, ages 8-10) poses tonight next to her photo “One in a Million” at a reception sponsored by the Westport Arts Center and Westport Farmers Market. Samantha is a fifth grader at Kings Highway Elementary School. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Leslie LaSala for WestportNow.com

