‘One in a Million’ Takes a Top Prize

Tuesday, September 12, 2017
Young Shoots student digital photography competition winner Samantha Henske of Westport (first place and fan favorite winner, ages 8-10) poses tonight next to her photo “One in a Million” at a reception sponsored by the Westport Arts Center and Westport Farmers Market. Samantha is a fifth grader at Kings Highway Elementary School. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Leslie LaSala for WestportNow.com
Posted 09/12/17 at 09:09 PM Permalink
Comments
Next entry: First Place Winners in Young Shoots Competition
Previous entry: A Rare Lithograph Comes Home
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
FALL CLASSES BEGIN 9/5
spaces are limited
CONTACT US to SIGN UP
Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Restore and improve your fitness in a caring & comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
Private, 1:1 Training Studio w/ Jeffrey Crupi
Peak Personal Fitness, LLC
serving Westport
since 1995
peakpersonalfitnessct.com
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East