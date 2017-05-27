Saturday, May 27, 2017
Bob Mitchell, Westport Historical Society president (red sweater) , today led about 20 persons on a history walking tour of Westport’s Saugatuck section. The area was initially inhabited by mostly immigrants of Italian origin. The periodically scheduled historical tours of various sections of Westport consistently attract history buffs from the greater Westport area. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com
