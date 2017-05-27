Since 1898, Lux Bond & Green Jewelers has been dedicated to offering truly extraordinary diamonds, jewelry, watches and gifts for the home.
Schedule your CoolSculpting consultation now and say Goodbye to Fat! Westport MediSpa, 203.227.5437, 32 Imperial Avenue, Westport, CT
Westport Country Playhouse presents LETTICE & LOVAGE, May 30-June 17, 2017
Your 24/7 News Source
Classifieds | Archives | About Us | Contact Us

Saturday, May 27, 2017

On Tour

WestportNow.com Image
Bob Mitchell, Westport Historical Society president (red sweater) , today led about 20 persons on a history walking tour of Westport’s Saugatuck section. The area was initially inhabited by mostly immigrants of Italian origin. The periodically scheduled historical tours of various sections of Westport consistently attract history buffs from the greater Westport area. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

       Share

Posted 05/27/17 at 04:30 PM  Permalink



Comments

Comment Policy