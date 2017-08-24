Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
Thursday, August 24, 2017

On the Job for Setup

WestportNow.com Image
About 2,000 chairs were set up today for tonight’s Levitt Pavilion John Fogerty concert. Stuart McCarthy (lime colored shirt), former Parks and Recreation director and currently a member of the Levitt governing board, was on hand to supervise the preparations. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

