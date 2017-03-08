On the Attack

Wednesday, March 08, 2017
Westport firefighters tonight attack a car fire behind the Parker Mansion Restaurant, 541 Riverside Ave. The car appeared to be a total loss. Cause of the fire was under investigation. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Stephen Carpentieri for WestportNow.com
Posted 03/08/17 at 07:41 PM
