Saturday, May 27, 2017

On Flag Duty

Members of Westport’s Boy Scout Troop 39 today placed flags on graves of veterans at five Westport cemeteries. The flags were supplied by Westport VFW Post 399. The scouts posed for a picture during the effort. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Contributed photo

