Old Mill Maintenance

Monday, August 14, 2017
Westport Public Works Department employees Bill Frawley (l) and Paul Byron today perform annual maintenance on the bridge ties at the Old Mill Bridge to ensure proper function of the gates that open and close with the tide and regulate water levels. “We’re cleaning and scraping to get rid of the barnacles and accumulated debris that can impair the function of the gates,” said Frawley. Others on the project (not seen in the photo, performing tasks under the bridge) are Will Drobish and Doug Meier. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com
Posted 08/14/17 at 04:19 PM Permalink
Comments
