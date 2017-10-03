Officials Say High-Speed Rail Would Alter Town’s Character

By James Lomuscio

First Selectman Jim Marpe opened tonight’s meeting by asking the obvious about the Federal Rail Administration’s (FRA) plan for high-speed rail service and its effect on Westport.



Greg Stroud, special projects director for the Connecticut Trust for Historic Preservation, said now is the time for local communities to speak out. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

Greg Stroud, special projects director for the Connecticut Trust for Historic Preservation, said now is the time for local communities to speak out. (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

“Why should I care about a project that will not be completed until 2055, decisions being made that Westporters may not live to see?” he asked the approximate 60 persons in the Town Hall auditorium.

“The time to weigh in is now,” he added about the FRA’s Northeast Corridor (NEC) Future plan.

The NEC Record of Decision (ROD) set down on July 12 calls for expanded infrastructure to accommodate more than 200 mph trains from Boston to Washington, D.C.

It also calls for aerial or elevated stretches as high as 40 feet alongside I-95 from New Rochelle, N.Y. to Westport’s Green’s Farm’s station. The downtowns of Greenwich and Darien would be redefined.

And Westport’s quaint Green’s Farms stop would become a “modified station,” an intercity nexus between Stamford and Bridgeport. The New Rochelle-Green’s Farms project’s total cost is estimated at $150 billion.



About 60 persons attended tonight’s information session. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

About 60 persons attended tonight’s information session. (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

“This has the potential to change the nature of our community,” Marpe said. “They don’t have in mind our little red stationhouse at Green’s Farms.”

Marpe was joined at the podium by Greg Stroud, special projects director for the Connecticut Trust for Historic Preservation (CTHP), who outlined the ROD, the first one in nearly 40 years.

“Since 1978 we’ve been under one blueprint, and what we’re facing now is an attempt to rewrite that blueprint, which will take us to 2040 to 2050,” Stroud said, adding that now is the time for local communities to speak out.

Stroud, who has been working with SECoast.org, said Old Lyme was able to get the FRA to rescind its planned 40 foot-high track through its historic downtown.

However, he suggested such a fight would be harder in Southwestern Connecticut, as rail use here is expected to double in the next 20 years.

“I simply take capacity increases seriously,” he said.

State Sen., Toni Boucher, co-chair of the legislature’s Transportation Committee, asked what could be done on the legislative level.

“This is a federal plan,” Stroud said. “It has already been approved. It does not have approval on the state level.”

He added that the FRA would use the power of the purse to make sure Connecticut complies.

“If you want to have federal funding, you have to comply with the rules,” he said.

Catherine Walsh, chairwoman of the Planning and Zoning Commission (P&Z), pointed out that the plan flies in the face of Westport’s Plan of Conservation and Development (POCD).

“I’m asking, would that help?” Walsh asked.

Stroud said sending the FRA letters explaining how the ROD is inconsistent with planning could hold some sway, as it did in Rhode Island.

State Rep. Gail Lavielle asked if the ROD for a project 30 years out would still be binding.

“The striking thing when you hear about this is that nothing will happen before 2045 to 2050,” Lavielle said.

“Does the Record of Decision have any longevity?” she added, saying that the FRA might not even be around then.

Stroud said it is possible that the NEC project could gain traction in 20 years, and the FRA might see the expense of a little more $7 billion a year over 20 years as affordable.

At the meeting’s outset, Marpe said he would prefer if attention instead were given to improving local train service. He said he would like to see the rail commute from Westport to New York City return to one hour instead of the current one hour and 15 minutes.

“It puts Westport at a disadvantage economically,” he said.

Regarding high-speed rail service from Boston to Washington, D.C., Marpe acknowledged it could offer future economic benefits to the town.

“But the trade-off to Westport is not one we want to accept,” he said.