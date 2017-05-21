Since 1898, Lux Bond & Green Jewelers has been dedicated to offering truly extraordinary diamonds, jewelry, watches and gifts for the home.
Sunday, May 21, 2017

Off on Bloomin’ Metric Bicycle Tour

Hundreds of cyclists participated today in the 40th anniversary 2017 Bloomin’ Metric Bicycle Tour starting at Sherwood Island State Park in Westport. The event uses a staggered start and many cyclists would be seen on Westport roads through about 2 p.m., according to police. Cyclists chose either a 40-km (27-mile), 60-km (48-mile), or 100-km (63-mile) route. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

