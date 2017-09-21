Oct. 1 Playhouse Symposium Features Playwright

Laura Eason, writer-producer on the Netflix drama “House of Cards,” will be guest speaker at the Westport Country Playhouse’s Sunday Symposium Oct. 1 following a 3 p.m. performance of her play “Sex with Strangers.”



Laura Eason: “House of Cards” writer-producer. Meredith Zinner photo “House of Cards” writer-producer.

The program is free and open to the public.

According to theater officials, Eason will discuss her play with David Kennedy, Playhouse associate artistic director.

“Sex with Strangers” explores the complicated new world in which every past relationship lives forever on the web, providing an entertaining, up-to-date take on love in the digital age,” says Patricia Blaufuss, Playhouse spokeswoman.

In an interview at Steppenwolf Theatre Company where the play premiered in 2011, Eason talked about “the porous boundary between private life and public image in the digitally-dominated era,” Blaufuss said.

“Now, particularly with Facebook, you meet someone for two minutes at a function, and you can go online and look at pictures of their children,” said Eason. “It’s just incredibly interesting how we’re moving through the world and what that means about how we come to know each other.”

Brooklyn, New York-based Eason’s “Sex with Strangers” has been one of the most-produced plays nationwide over the past two years, with more than 50 productions,” Blaufuss said. Eason also has had more than 20 plays and adaptations produced, including “Around the World in 80 Days.”

The Sunday Symposium series is supported, in part, by the Lucille Lortel Foundation’s White Barn Program.

For further information, visit http://www.westportplayhouse.org or call the box office at (203) 227-4177, toll-free at 1-888-927-7529, or visit the Westport Country Playhouse.