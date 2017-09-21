Oct. 1 Playhouse Symposium Features Playwright

Thursday, September 21, 2017
Laura Eason, writer-producer on the Netflix drama “House of Cards,” will be guest speaker at the Westport Country Playhouse’s Sunday Symposium Oct. 1 following a 3 p.m. performance of her play “Sex with Strangers.”
The program is free and open to the public.
According to theater officials, Eason will discuss her play with David Kennedy, Playhouse associate artistic director.
“Sex with Strangers” explores the complicated new world in which every past relationship lives forever on the web, providing an entertaining, up-to-date take on love in the digital age,” says Patricia Blaufuss, Playhouse spokeswoman.
In an interview at Steppenwolf Theatre Company where the play premiered in 2011, Eason talked about “the porous boundary between private life and public image in the digitally-dominated era,” Blaufuss said.
“Now, particularly with Facebook, you meet someone for two minutes at a function, and you can go online and look at pictures of their children,” said Eason. “It’s just incredibly interesting how we’re moving through the world and what that means about how we come to know each other.”
Brooklyn, New York-based Eason’s “Sex with Strangers” has been one of the most-produced plays nationwide over the past two years, with more than 50 productions,” Blaufuss said. Eason also has had more than 20 plays and adaptations produced, including “Around the World in 80 Days.”
The Sunday Symposium series is supported, in part, by the Lucille Lortel Foundation’s White Barn Program.
For further information, visit http://www.westportplayhouse.org or call the box office at (203) 227-4177, toll-free at 1-888-927-7529, or visit the Westport Country Playhouse.
Posted 09/21/17 at 07:07 PM Permalink
Comments
Previous entry: Route 136 Resurfacing Set for October
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
BE YOUR BEST SELF
CONTACT US
to LEARN MORE
Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Restore and improve your fitness in a caring & comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
Private, 1:1 Training Studio w/ Jeffrey Crupi
Peak Personal Fitness, LLC
serving Westport
since 1995
peakpersonalfitnessct.com
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East